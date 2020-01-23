WELLS, Nev. — A sleepy driver from Twin Falls got a big wake-up call early Sunday morning when he was arrested for possession of meth, heroin and cocaine in Nevada, officials said.
According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to a gas station in Wells, Nevada, shortly after midnight on a report of trespassing. Upon arrival, the deputy saw two people in a vehicle that was parked and running. The driver appeared to be sleeping.
The deputy arrested the driver, Juan J. Luna, 34, after learning he was the subject of an active warrant for jumping bail, the office said.
“During the inventory of the vehicle, 452.06 grams of methamphetamine, 102.66 grams of heroin, and 3.24 grams of cocaine were located,” the sheriff’s office said.
Luna was charged with two counts of trafficking of controlled substances greater than 28 grams, one count of possession of controlled substances for sale, three counts of possession of controlled substances, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of possession of another person’s identification.
Luna’s bail was originally set at $586,900 but one count of possession of a gun by a prohibited person was later added, with an additional $20,000 bail.
Nevada Highway Patrol assisted the deputy at the scene and arrested the passenger, Allison Cyr, 33, also of Twin Falls, for possession of a hypodermic device. Her bail was set at $1,140.
