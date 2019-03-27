Try 3 months for $3

TWIN FALLS — A deputy prosecutor has resigned following a DUI arrest, the county prosecutor's office said Wednesday.

Twin Falls County Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Agee was arrested on March 22 by Twin Falls police on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence. To avoid a conflict of interest, the prosecution will not be handled by the Twin Falls County prosecutor's office.

"Ms. Agee was a good attorney and a hard worker, but I cannot allow any individual employee to detract from the mission of this office — to do justice and protect the community," Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said in a statement. "DUIs are some of the most dangerous crimes we prosecute, and we take them very seriously.

"Prosecutors, like other law enforcement officers, know that they are held to a higher standard, and when they fail to meet it, they know there will be employment consequences, in addition to those required by the judge," Loebs said. 

Agee had worked in the Twin Falls prosecutor's office since 2017. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments