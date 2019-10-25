TWIN FALLS — A couple already facing felony charges in the June theft of a Cadillac are now facing additional charges.
Christopher Gabriel Herrera, 33, and Helena Tejeda Herrera, 39, of Twin Falls, were both arraigned by Magistrate Judge Calvin Campbell on grand theft charges Friday afternoon.
The charges stem from an incident on Oct. 13, when the couple was recorded on video at Walmart on Cheney Drive, according to court documents.
Christopher Herrera was recorded manipulating the glass doors of a locked case in the automotive department. Once he removed the lock, he removed electronics from the case and placed them in a shopping cart.
Helena Herrera was recorded taking those electronics from the cart, placing them in a baby stroller and leaving the store.
Bond for the couple has been set at $30,000 each.
They also face robbery charges in a case from June, when they are alleged to have lured a woman to their house, then assaulted her and stolen her Cadillac Escalade.
Helena Herrera also faces charges related to passing a counterfeit $100 bill the day prior to the Cadillac theft.
Both Herreras are scheduled for preliminary hearings on the grand theft charges on Nov. 1.
Pretrial hearings in the robbery case are set for Nov. 25 for Helena Herrera and Dec. 2 for Christopher Herrera.
