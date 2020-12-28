Twin Falls County wrapping up construction on jail addition

Jails throughout the country experienced spikes in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, due in part to the difficulty of isolating people who test positive while in custody. In Twin Falls, a lack of open space made this even more of a challenge. Hall said that the jail, which is built to hold 194 inmates, is often over its capacity.

“Right now the population is a little lower, but it was not uncommon to have 60 or 80 inmates sleeping on the floor,” Hall said.

While some inmates are forced to sleep on mattresses in plastic “boats” on the floor, the county is forced to send other inmates to jails outside of Twin Falls. Hall said this practice costs the county about $1 million a year and is getting harder to do as jails outside of the county also fill up.

Although county officials plan to use the new addition to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the jail, whenever the pandemic ends the extra space will be helpful as the county figures out a long-term solution to its overcrowding problem, Hall said.

“It’s not a solution for the space needs for the future, but at least it puts a Band-Aid on what we’re dealing with right now,” Hall said.