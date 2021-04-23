Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office planning for body cameras

TWIN FALLS — The sheriff’s office plans to outfit its deputies with body cameras in response to broad cultural changes and potential federal police reform legislation.
Capt. Scott Bishop said the sheriff’s office has considered the idea of implementing body cameras for the last few years, but the expensive costs associated with this process did not seem like a prudent use of taxpayers’ money. This has changed in recent years.
“Things have changed in our culture,” Bishop said. “The idea of not having body cams has become almost detrimental to law enforcement.”
Bishop said in doing his research, he found that about 80% of sheriff’s offices in counties in Idaho already use body cameras. Locally, the Twin Falls Police Department began equipping officers with cameras in 2016.
Bishop acknowledges the sheriff’s office is behind the curve on this issue, but said the department never felt like it needed body cameras as many deputies are from the area and have personal relationships with members of the community.
“Twin Falls County is a wonderful place, and the idea that we have to do this is kind of foreign to us,” Bishop said.
Nonetheless, the sheriff’s office started to really dig into what it would take to outfit all of its deputies with body cameras last year after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a police reform bill that failed in the Senate.
This legislation, which the House reintroduced earlier this year as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, would require all federal law enforcement agencies as well as local and state agencies that receive federal funding to use body cameras. This is just one of the many mandates and reforms outlined in the bill.
The House passed the legislation in early March, but the Senate has not yet taken any action. After a jury convicted former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd this week, President Joe Biden publicly said he will push for this bill to become a law.
Bishop said the sheriff’s office receives hundreds of thousands of dollars from the federal government that could be jeopardized if this legislation passed and the department did not adopt the use of body cameras. This includes funding for boats to patrol waterways among other services.
“Either the sheriff’s office sucks everything back in and we don’t do anything extra, or we continue with what we’re doing but we have to change certain things,” Bishop said.
The primary reason deputies are not already equipped with body cameras is the cost associated, Bishop said. Although the amount varies depending on various factors, the 50 cameras and all of the infrastructure needed to store the footage would likely cost somewhere around $100,000 initially. There will be ongoing costs in the following years, but those will be much lower.
There are other complications, such as privacy concern, as well as the time it takes for somebody within the sheriff’s office to pull and redact video files requested by the public or the prosecutor’s office for evidence.
Despite these issues, the use of these cameras provides benefits as well.
Recording deputies’ interactions with the public holds everybody accountable, Bishop said. This includes both the law enforcement officer as well as the public.
The department does not receive many complaints, Bishop said, but having cameras should reduce complaints even more. The footage could also be used for training purposes as well as evidence that can be turned over the the county prosecutor’s office.
Deputies within the sheriff’s office are not worried about having their actions recorded. Capt. Doug Sugden said many will view it as a positive change because it will provide them with a certain degree of protection.
Bishop said he has already spoken with the county commissioners about this request, but he will have additional conversations in the future as he tries to secure funding for the cameras and all of the associated infrastructure. He’s hoping the project can be part of the budget for the county’s upcoming fiscal year, which the commissioners must approve.