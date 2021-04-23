Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office planning for body cameras

This legislation, which the House reintroduced earlier this year as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, would require all federal law enforcement agencies as well as local and state agencies that receive federal funding to use body cameras. This is just one of the many mandates and reforms outlined in the bill.

The House passed the legislation in early March, but the Senate has not yet taken any action. After a jury convicted former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd this week, President Joe Biden publicly said he will push for this bill to become a law.

Bishop said the sheriff’s office receives hundreds of thousands of dollars from the federal government that could be jeopardized if this legislation passed and the department did not adopt the use of body cameras. This includes funding for boats to patrol waterways among other services.

“Either the sheriff’s office sucks everything back in and we don’t do anything extra, or we continue with what we’re doing but we have to change certain things,” Bishop said.