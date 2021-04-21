Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is holding a public meeting to discuss body cameras

TWIN FALLS — The sheriff’s office is holding a public meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the possibility of outfitting the department’s deputies with body cameras.

According to a post of the department’s Facebook page, the meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Planning and Zoning conference room at the County West building. The post states the discussion will revolve around the “options and affordability” to outfit the deputies with body cameras.

The number of law enforcement agencies using officers with body cameras has increased throughout the country in recent years. Officers with the Twin Falls Police Department began wearing body cameras to records their interactions with the public in 2016.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a sweeping police reform bill in early March, which among other directives, would require federal police officers and any law enforcement agency that receives federal funding to wear body cameras. The Senate has not yet taken up the legislation.

