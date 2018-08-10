Name: Adam Richard Pullin
Date of birth: Apr. 15, 1987
Sex: Male
Height: Six feet one inch
Weight: 225 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Grand theft
Bond: $100,000
