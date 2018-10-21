Name: Andrew Michael Sharrai
Date of birth: July 27,1974
Sex: Male
Height: Five feet, nine inches
Weight: 205 pounds
Hair: Brown (shaved)
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Violation of terms of release on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Bond: $75,000
