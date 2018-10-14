Try 1 month for 99¢

Name: Juan Antonio Limon

Date of birth: Sept. 19, 1972

Sex: Male

Height: Five feet, three inches

Weight: 160 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Race: Hispanic

Wanted for: Lewd conduct with a minor under sixteen.

Bond: $1,000,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com

Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

