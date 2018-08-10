Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Name: Robert Kevin Biggs

Date of birth: Dec. 3, 1965

Sex: Male

Height: Five feet nine inches

Weight: 170 pounds

Hair: Grey

Eyes: Hazel

Race: White

Wanted for: Grand theft

Bond: $100,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

