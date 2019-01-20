Try 1 month for 99¢
Nicholas Lance Ray

Nicholas Lance Ray

Name: NICHOLAS LANCE RAY

Date of birth: 04/17/1983

Sex: Male

Height: 5’ 11”

Weight: 160

Hair: Red

Eyes: Hazel

Race: White

Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony.

BOND: NO BOND

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call CRIME STOPPERS AT 208-343-COPS WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD

Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com

Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments