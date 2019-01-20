Name: NICHOLAS LANCE RAY
Date of birth: 04/17/1983
Sex: Male
Height: 5’ 11”
Weight: 160
Hair: Red
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony.
BOND: NO BOND
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call CRIME STOPPERS AT 208-343-COPS WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD
Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com
Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
