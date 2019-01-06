Try 1 month for 99¢
Name: LUIS E. CASTRO-MONTELONGO

Date of birth: 08/25/1991

Sex: Male

Height: 5’ 5”

Weight: 125

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: Hispanic

Wanted for:

INJURY TO A CHILD, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN INJURY ACCIDENT, BURGLARY, GRAND THEFT, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, BATTERY, ELUDING and RESISTING AND/OR OBSTRUCTING

BOND: $500,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone having information, please call CRIME STOPPERS AT 208-343-COPS WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com

Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

