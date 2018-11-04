Try 1 month for 99¢

Name: Aaron Scott Burkhardt

Date of birth: July 14,1999

Sex: male

Height: five feet, 10 inches

Weight: 185 pounds

Hair: blonde

Eyes: blue

Race: white

Wanted for: felony eluding a peace officer

Bond: $100,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com

Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

