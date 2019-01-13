Name: William Drew Morgan
Date of birth: 08/16/1995
Sex: Male
Height: 5’ 8”
Weight: 200
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: African-American
Wanted for:
PROBATION VIOLATIONS ON ORIGINAL CHARGES OF GRAND THEFT, BATTERY ON A POLICE OFFICER, AND FELONY BURGLARY.
BOND: $150,000
