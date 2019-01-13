Try 1 month for 99¢

Name: William Drew Morgan

Date of birth: 08/16/1995

Sex: Male

Height: 5’ 8”

Weight: 200

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: African-American

Wanted for:

PROBATION VIOLATIONS ON ORIGINAL CHARGES OF GRAND THEFT, BATTERY ON A POLICE OFFICER, AND FELONY BURGLARY.

BOND: $150,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

