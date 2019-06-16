DARRELL ANTHONY FERGUSON SR.
Date of birth: 8/27/1973
Height: 6 feet 0 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 215
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Black
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of ATTEMPTED STRANGULATION, a felony
Bond: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Please stop releasing these people who commit 'violent crimes' before their court appearances.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.