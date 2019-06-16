{{featured_button_text}}
Darrell Ferguson Sr.

Ferguson

 COURTESY PHOTO

DARRELL ANTHONY FERGUSON SR.

Date of birth: 8/27/1973

Height: 6 feet 0 inches

Sex: Male

Weights: 215

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: Black

Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of ATTEMPTED STRANGULATION, a felony

Bond: $50,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments