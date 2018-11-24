Try 3 months for $3

CARSON YEAMAN

DOB: 07/19/1998

HEIGHT: 5’11”

SEX: MALE

WEIGHT: 150

HAIR: BROWN

EYES: BROWN

RACE: WHITE

WANTED FOR: VIOLATION OF A NO-CONTACT ORDER

BOND: $500,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call CRIME STOPPERS AT 208-343-COPS WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD

Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com

Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com

Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments