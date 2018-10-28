Try 1 month for 99¢

Name: Calvin Issac Driesel

Date of birth: Oct. 2, 1990

Sex: Male

Height: Five feet, five inches

Weight: 130 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: White

Wanted for: Domestic violence with notice to seek enhanced penalty, a felony.

Bond: $100,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com

Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

