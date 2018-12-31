Try 1 month for 99¢

Name: Trevor Lee West

Date of birth: 08/13/1982

Sex:MALE

Height:5’11”

Weight:180

Hair:Brown

Eyes:Brown

Race:White

Wanted for:

PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of RAPE, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (x2)

Bond: No Bond

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments