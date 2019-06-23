{{featured_button_text}}
Susan Faye Freer

Susan Faye Freer

 COURTESY PHOTO

SUSAN FAYE FREER

Date of birth: 12/01/1978

Height: 5 feet 3 inches

Sex: Female

Weights: 115

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Race: White

Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR and PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of Domestic Battery, No Contact Order Violation (x3), Driving Without Privileges and DUI

Bond: $190,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

