Twin Falls County man must pay nearly $320K in restitution for altered environmental tests

TWIN FALLS — A man who owned a soil and water remediation consulting firm has been sentenced to pay $318,985 in restitution to former clients for doctoring environmental tests.

Saiid S. Dabestani, 73, was charged with counts of forgery, offering false or forged instrument for record, computer crime and an environmental quality violation. All but the environmental quality violation are felonies. He pleaded guilty in October.

District Judge Roger Harris sentenced Dabestani on Monday to two to 10 years in prison for the forgery charge but suspended the sentence and put Dabestani on eight years of probation. If Dabestani commits no other crimes, Harris could grant him a withheld judgment for all but the forgery count, meaning the charges would not stay on his record.

The restitution payments for seven former clients of Enviro-Mont Consulting range from $3,881 to $176,037. The restitution amounts reflect the fees landowners paid Dabestani.

An investigation revealed he forged several lab reports by changing project names and testing results to facilitate his clients’ receipt of “Certificates of Completion” and/or “Site Closure Letters” from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

In at least one instance, Dabestani sent soil and water samples to a third party lab for testing. When he received the results, he altered them by reducing the concentration levels of multiple contaminants to ensure that they fell within DEQ’s acceptable screening levels, the Attorney General's office said.

Deputy Attorney General David Morse in the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case.

Court, courtroom, judge, gavel, seal

A view of a courtroom in Twin Falls in 2013.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
