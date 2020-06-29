Twin Falls County man must pay nearly $320K in restitution for altered environmental tests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A man who owned a soil and water remediation consulting firm has been sentenced to pay $318,985 in restitution to former clients for doctoring environmental tests.

Saiid S. Dabestani, 73, was charged with counts of forgery, offering false or forged instrument for record, computer crime and an environmental quality violation. All but the environmental quality violation are felonies. He pleaded guilty in October.

District Judge Roger Harris sentenced Dabestani on Monday to two to 10 years in prison for the forgery charge but suspended the sentence and put Dabestani on eight years of probation. If Dabestani commits no other crimes, Harris could grant him a withheld judgment for all but the forgery count, meaning the charges would not stay on his record.

The restitution payments for seven former clients of Enviro-Mont Consulting range from $3,881 to $176,037. The restitution amounts reflect the fees landowners paid Dabestani.

An investigation revealed he forged several lab reports by changing project names and testing results to facilitate his clients’ receipt of “Certificates of Completion” and/or “Site Closure Letters” from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.