TWIN FALLS — A form of temporary inmate housing could let Twin Falls County hold off as long as a decade before building a new jail, county officials say.
Mobile jail “pods” with the ability to house hundreds of inmates would provide additional kitchen, bed and recreational space sooner and at a lower cost than building a new facility.
But they wouldn’t offer a long-term solution to crowding in the Twin Falls jail, which has booked as many as 100 inmates over capacity in the past year.
“I don’t like kicking the can down the road, because we’re going to have to revisit this again if we go this route,” Commissioner Jack Johnson told the Times-News Wednesday. “But it might be the most feasible option to do at this point from a cost standpoint.”
It’s unknown exactly what the pods would cost. It’s estimated that trailers with 140 beds would set the county back about $9 million. But bumping that capacity up to 200 beds — and adding kitchen and recreational space, both of which are tight in the jail — could as much as double that price, Johnson said.
Expanding the jail and courthouse complex to fit the county’s needs for the next 30 years, whether by adding onto the existing facilities or building new facilities at a new location, is projected to cost at least $23 million, according to a study commissioned by the county last year.
There’s agreement among county officials that the county will need to either expand its existing facilities or build new facilities at some point in the coming years. But Johnson said he believes the trailers could postpone jail construction for as long as a decade, provided the inmate population doesn’t increase dramatically in that time.
Last month, Johnson and jail administrator Capt. Doug Hughes visited a jail supplemented with similar trailers in Greene County, Missouri. At least one other county in Idaho has also looked into using pods to temporarily manage jail overflow: Canyon County commissioners voted in August to approve using 28 metal trailers to house female inmates in the jail’s parking lot.
At a meeting Tuesday night of a citizens committee to explore solutions to crowding in the jail and courthouse, Hughes said he thinks the pods are a “great idea” and believes they would be relatively easy to manage.
“Would I love to have brick and mortar? Absolutely,” Hughes said. “But at $490 a square foot, I don’t know if it’s a reality.
“I would rather have a place to put 200 people than I would not have beds for 200 people, in an atmosphere that is able to be kept clean and livable,” he continued.
Hughes said that while the Twin Falls jail hasn’t seen too many inmate conflicts arise as a result of the crowding, he would like to address the issue before something serious happens.
“Knock on wood, we haven’t had a plethora of incidents created by the crowding,” Hughes said. “But it’s going to be a short period of time before that becomes a realization.”
