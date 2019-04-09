TWIN FALLS — A passenger tried to get onto a plane with a loaded firearm in his carry-on luggage Tuesday morning at the Joslin Field — Magic Valley Regional Airport, the Transportation Security Administration said.
This is the second time this year the TSA has found a gun in luggage at an Idaho airport, the agency said.
The firearm, a North American Arms revolver, was loaded with five rounds of ammunition, the agency said in a statement.
A TSA agent found the gun with an X-ray during routine screening at about 5:50 a.m., the TSA said.
The agency called the Twin Falls Police Department, which responded, confiscated the gun and interviewed the traveler.
The passenger was allowed to travel after the police interview. The case has been referred to the county prosecutor's office for review.
The TSA said it will also review the case and decide if it will levy a civil penalty against the passenger. The recommended civil penalty starts at $2,000 and can go up to the statutory maximum of $13,333 per violation.
Last year, the TSA found 4,239 firearms in carry-on luggage nationwide, with 27 of those case in Idaho, including one in Twin Falls, the agency said.
So far this year, 1,081 firearms have been found in the nation's airports.
The TSA issued the following guidelines for people traveling with guns:
Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Ammunition and firearm parts, including firearm frames, receivers, clips and magazines are also prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be checked.
At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts. Prior to traveling, passengers are encouraged to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with local and state laws.
Firearm magazines and ammunition clips — whether loaded or empty — must be securely boxed in a hard-sided case containing the unloaded firearm. Small arms ammunition that does not exceed .75 caliber for a rifle or pistol and shotgun shells of any gauge, may be transported in the same case as the firearm. TSA recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements.
Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage. TSA permits rifle scopes to be transported in either carry-on or checked bags.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Penalties are obviously not strong enough.
Forrest Gump was right; ... "stupid is as stupid does."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.