CASTLEFORD — A truck has tipped over on a grade near Castleford, a dispatcher said Tuesday morning.

The truck tipped over on Lily Grade Road, around 3180 N 900 E. 

The report came in at 9:20 a.m., the dispatcher said. 

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and Castleford Fire Department are responding. 

