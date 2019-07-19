TWIN FALLS — Three people charged with felony drug crimes appeared in court Friday morning but had their hearings moved to August.
Wade Lamont Jones, 46, of Twin Falls is facing nine counts ranging from possession of a controlled substance, unlawful weapon possession by a convicted felon, possession of LSD, grand theft by possession of stolen property and destruction of evidence, according to court documents. He also has another case for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before the courts. His criminal record dates back to 1979.
Vicki Leah Meek, 49, and Harry David Lashbrook, 35, both of Twin Falls, are facing charges of heroin trafficking and trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, court documents read.
The three were arrested after a search warrant was served in the 600 block of Carriage Lane on July 11 by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, the probable cause affidavits indicate.
Heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, guns and paraphernalia were discovered during the search.
All three had their preliminary hearings before Magistrate Judge Calvin Campbell continued until Aug. 9 during their appearance at the Twin Falls courthouse Friday.
Campbell was told that Jones, who is currently represented by two public defenders in the two cases pending against him, could have a "global offer" by the time of the rescheduled hearing, meaning a plea agreement could be forthcoming.
All three remain in custody in the Twin Falls County Jail.
