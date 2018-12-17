TWIN FALLS — Three people arrested on drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Twin Falls County have been jailed on a $1 million bond.
Alfonzo Lopez-Garcia, Jared Equino Bojorquez, and Aime Abigail Quintero-Carbajal were taken into custody Thursday morning when an Idaho State Police trooper pulled Lopez-Garcia over for speeding on U.S. 93, just south of Twin Falls. The trio, one of whom is suspected of having ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, are accused of transporting heroin and cocaine from Phoenix, Ariz., to Boise.
Police searched the car after the trooper smelled marijuana coming from Lopez-Garcia’s ID card during the traffic stop, according to court documents. Bojorquez and Quintero-Carbajal were also in the car, along with a 19-month-old baby.
A search of the car turned up nearly four pounds worth of heroin and 1.4 grams of cocaine, according to court documents. Police said they also found a pistol in the center console.
When questioned by police, Lopez-Garcia said he “had no knowledge of drugs other than some cocaine and marijuana,” according to an affidavit. Meanwhile, Bojorquez told police he had gotten some drugs from a man in Phoenix who told him to take them to Boise.
Police noted in an affidavit that Lopez-Garcia said he was involved in the Sinaloa Cartel, but it’s unclear from court documents whether police believe Lopez-Garcia’s cartel involvement played a direct role in the incident in Twin Falls County.
A search of Lopez-Garcia’s phone revealed photos of what appeared to be various kinds of drugs including meth and heroin, photos and videos of semi- and fully-automatic firearms, photos of money transfers to Sinaloa, Mexico, and a photo of two dead bodies dated Dec. 3, according to court documents.
Lopez-Garcia and Bojorquez are from Sinaloa and were in the United States illegally at the time of the arrest, according to court documents. Quintero-Carbajal is a resident of Phoenix, Ariz.
Lopez-Garcia is charged with trafficking in heroin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver with a child present, felony possession of a controlled substance, and concealing a deadly weapon.
Bojorquez is charged with trafficking in heroin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver with a child present, and possession of a controlled substance. Quintero-Carbajal faces the same charges.
All three have been jailed on a $1 million bond and are scheduled to appear at preliminary hearings on Dec. 28.
