TWIN FALLS — The trial for a Jerome man charged with murdering his girlfriend's baby will be delayed.
Joshua Molina's trial had been set for Aug. 12, but Molina's attorney, Steven McRae, requested the delay.
Molina is charged with first-degree murder and four counts of injury to a child in the death of 20-month-old Lyryk Altom in October 2017.
The girl's mother, Amanda Dunlap, is also charged with murder and multiple counts of felony injury to a child. Her next court hearing is July 2.
Lyryk was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center with bleeding in her brain on Oct. 8, 2017, and then was flown to a Boise hospital, where she died six days later. A doctor at St. Luke’s told police he believed her head injuries were caused by non-accidental blunt force trauma.
McRae told Judge Benjamin Cluff he continues to receive evidence as part of the discovery process, including a stack of papers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare more than 18-inches tall Tuesday morning. He is also in the process of reviewing about 200 audio files for their relevance to the case.
McRae said expert witnesses who will testify could not make the previously set trial date.
"All the people we've found have a conflict with the August dates," McRae said.
Three expert witnesses from California and Pennsylvania are willing to testify, but cannot do so until after November, he said.
Another issue was the need to hire a private investigator, McRae said, "to look into some of the things we've learned in the past two weeks from the audio recordings."
Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs had no objection to the delay.
Cluff acknowledged the voluminous amount of records, and that Molina's would be an "expert-intensive trial." He granted the continuance but did not set a new date.
Another status conference was set for June 28, when both attorneys will present dates their respective experts are available. Cluff hopes to set Molina's trial date once that availability is confirmed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.