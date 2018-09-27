TWIN FALLS — A scheduled trial has been delayed for a Twin Falls man charged in the death of his infant daughter in a hot car.
Richard William Ross, 30, faces one felony count of involuntary manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
He was arrested in October following the June death of his 10-month-old daughter, Natalie Marrita Ross. Police said Ross left the baby sleeping in her car seat unattended for hours that day, and the Ada County Coroner’s Office determined the infant died from hyperthermia due to the high temperatures inside the car.
Ross told police he "knew that bad things could happen to a child who is left in a car," according to court documents, "but he didn’t think it was hot enough for her to get hurt."
According to a police report, Ross had been smoking marijuana that day.
A jury trial for Ross was scheduled for Oct. 3, but will be delayed due to a medical emergency in Ross's family, the court decided Thursday. The defense requested a continuance of the trial.
Prosecutor Kiel Willmore told Judge Benjamin Cluff he would normally be opposed to delaying the trial again — but "considering the really extraordinary circumstances here, I won't object to a continuance."
A status conference has been set for Oct. 9.
