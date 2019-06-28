TWIN FALLS — The trial for a man charged with multiple felonies in the death of his girlfriend's baby has been moved to 2020.
Joshua Molina, 35, appeared with his defense attorney, Steven McRae, before Judge Benjamin Cluff at the Theron Ward Judicial Building on Friday afternoon.
Molina is charged with first-degree murder and four counts of injury to a child in the death of 20-month-old Lyryk Altom in October 2017.
Lyryk was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center with bleeding in her brain on Oct. 8, 2017, and then was flown to a Boise hospital, where she died six days later. A doctor at St. Luke’s told police he believed her head injuries were caused by non-accidental blunt force trauma.
The girl’s mother, Amanda Dunlap, is also charged with murder and multiple counts of felony injury to a child. Her next court hearing is July 2.
Molina's status conference was meant to determine what dates expert witnesses for both the prosecution and defense would be available to testify.
Both sides agreed that February 2020 was the first time those witnesses could be scheduled.
The trial, which is expected to last nine days, was placed on the court calendar for February 25. A pretrial conference is set for February 10.
Molina remains in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail.
