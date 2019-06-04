TWIN FALLS — A pretrial hearing for a Twin Falls High School teacher who was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence resulted in the cancellation of his jury trial, which was scheduled for next week.
Attorney Anthony Valdez appeared at the Theron Ward Judicial Building Tuesday afternoon on behalf of his client, Timothy Stadelmeir, 43, of Twin Falls. Fifth District Court Judge Thomas D. Kershaw Jr. presided at the hearing. Stadelmeir did not attend.
Valdez told Kershaw that he plans to review and possibly appeal rulings from the hearings held Monday, when the judge rejected the defense's request to suppress some evidence and let Stadelmeir keep his driver's license.
City deputy prosecuting attorney Amy Lavin offered no objection to Valdez's statement.
Kershaw set the next hearing for July 2.
Stadelmeir, Twin Falls High School head baseball coach at the time, was arrested in the early hours of Feb. 24 at Park Avenue and Blue Lakes Boulevard South by Twin Falls officer Austin James. James reported seeing Stadelmeir's vehicle weaving on the roadway, and performed a traffic stop.
After smelling alcohol when Stadelmeir rolled down his window, James said, he attempted to perform sobriety tests. Stadelmeir refused to provide breath or blood samples, requiring James to obtain a warrant.
Stadelmeir was booked on a charge of driving under the influence. His blood alcohol content was 0.176, according to the report from the Idaho State Police Forensic Services lab, more than twice the limit of 0.08.
He entered a not guilty plea during a hearing on Feb. 28.
In March, Stadelmeir resigned as baseball coach, but continues to be employed at Twin Falls High School, teaching body development, lifetime sports, physical education and health, along with serving as department head.
