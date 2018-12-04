FILER — About 20 camp trailers and motor homes have been vandalized and burglarized at the county fairgrounds, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Deputies responded Tuesday morning after fairground staff noticed broken windows in some of the trailers stored there, the sheriff's office said.
Security footage showed a man and a woman near the trailers. The date stamp on the footage is inaccurate, but investigators believe the vandalism and thefts happened at some point over the weekend.
Reports detailing the missing items and property damage are still coming in as of Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone who has information on the incident or can identify the people in the photograph is asked to call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.
