Three arrested in reported brutal Idaho Falls kidnapping, torture

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IDAHO FALLS — Three people in Idaho Falls have been arrested after they reportedly kidnapped and beat a woman. The victim claims she was tortured for several days.

Jorge Luis Balderas, 26, Sasha Dee Martinez, 33, and Laura Zamudio, 29, have all been charged with first-degree kidnapping and other felonies.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Idaho Falls Police Department received a 911 call on June 22 from a woman who said a stranger had approached her asking her to call the police.

Police interviewed the victim, who said she was tied to a chair in a basement for three days. The officer who interviewed her observed multiple injuries, including bruises, burn marks and cuts, some of which appeared fresh.

The victim said she was beaten and tortured while being held captive. She said he was punched, hit with several objects, had her hair removed, was cut with a knife and burned with a blow torch.

The victim had severe burns to her legs after Balderas reportedly poured lighter fluid below her chair and ignited it. She said Balderas also used the blow torch on her arm twice.

The victim said she had dated Balderas and lived with the three defendants starting in March.