Wood River High School

Wood River High School

 COURTESY PHOTO

HAILEY — A threat reported against Wood River High School prompted police to increase their presence around the building on Wednesday, but officials determined the threat was unfounded.

Hailey Police were made aware of the non-specific threat posted on Snapchat Tuesday evening, according to a statement from the department.

The threat included what resembled a revolver, though it proved to be an airsoft gun owned by a 16-year-old Wood River High student.

A 15-year-old student from the school had posted the threat.

Blaine County Sheriff's Office and the Blaine County School District assisted with the investigation, the statement said.

The threat was found to be unfounded.

The juveniles involved were identified, their parents cooperating with both law enforcement and school administrators.

Hailey Police were still out in force Wednesday at Wood River High School, with extra foot patrols in and around the building and vehicles patrolling the nearby subdivisions.

The department credits those who came forward with information about the post, and reminds everyone, "If you see something, say something."

