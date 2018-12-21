KIMBERLY — Growing up in south-central Idaho and working on farms, Chris Nevarez knew smoke. Some smoke was black, some gray, some white. Smoke from a brush fire looked different from, say, smoke from burned trash.
And when Nevarez saw white smoke curling into the sky on the morning on Dec. 6, he knew right away what was on fire: a house. He was right. Nevarez was first on the scene of a mobile home fire near Murtaugh the day one man died and another was injured.
He and three coworkers at Dry Creek Dairy were recognized Thursday by the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office and Rock Creek Fire Department for saving the life of Javier Vargas. Vargas managed to escape the blaze with the help of Nevarez, Earl Anderson, Daniel Tellez and Nick Mulberry.
Dispatcher Stephanie Bowman, who received the 911 call from Nevarez, was also honored at the ceremony for showing “competence, control and concern” throughout the ordeal.
“It was a horrible thing that brought everybody in this room together, but we’re going to make the best of a really bad situation,” Sheriff Tom Carter told the room. “We know it would have been more serious and there could have been other lives lost had these guys not stepped up to the plate.”
The home at 4250 E. 3000 N. went up in flames just before 8 a.m. when something cooking was left unattended on the stove, the state fire marshal later determined.
Nevarez first noticed the smoke while he was driving his truck that morning, he told the Times-News. He went to investigate and found the trailer ablaze. From the inside, he could hear cries of “¡Ayúdame!” — “Help me!” in Spanish.
“A little bit of me wanted to run right in there,” Nevarez said. “I went into panic mode.”
Instead of going inside, Nevarez called 911 and began to run around the house, yelling for its occupants.
Meanwhile, Anderson had also noticed the smoke. He saw the air brakes of Nevarez’s truck come on and called another coworker, Mulberry, who in turn called Tellez. The three men dropped what they were doing and rushed to the house to join Nevarez.
“The flames had barely started” when they arrived, Tellez recalled. “It just got bigger and bigger. We were just trying to do our best, us four, to see.”
Vargas, who was inside the back bedroom of the home when it caught fire, managed to punch his hand through the window from the inside. Together, the four men helped him climb out and began tending to the cuts on his arm. While Nevarez served as a Spanish-English translator between Vargas and Bowman, his coworkers continued searching for other occupants who may have been trapped inside, running around the house and calling out to offer help. Anderson wrapped his hand in his shirt and started punching through windows himself.
“It was an intense half hour,” Nevarez said. “I’ve never been through anything like that before.”
One other person in the home: 20-year-old Juan Carlos Arias-Saragos, who was found dead inside by first responders.
Vargas was flown to a hospital in Utah to be treated for smoke inhalation and cuts on his hand from punching the window. He has made a full recovery. None of the four men knew Vargas or Arias-Saragos before the fire. But in the weeks since, they’ve formed a friendship with the man whose life they helped to save.
“I’m just glad to see him make a full recovery,” Anderson said.
Mark England, general manager of Dry Creek Dairy, praised Nevarez, Anderson, Tellez and Mulberry for their bravery at Thursday’s ceremony.
“We go out there and we live in a world where we think it’s just bad, bad, bad,” England said. “But it’s days like today you see good. And the good is stronger than the bad.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.