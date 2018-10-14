TWIN FALLS — When Julie Underwood ponders human trafficking, she used to think of far-off places, or the Liam Neeson movie “Taken.”
Now, she thinks of her own backyard.
Underwood, who teaches in the Kimberly school district, got the idea to launch a Magic Valley chapter of A21, an international nonprofit that works to fight human trafficking, after attending a women’s conference. She was surprised to hear that trafficking is more common in the United States than she’d thought — and blown away when she learned that one of her former students was a victim.
“When you hear about human trafficking, initially what I thought of was foreign countries or exotic places around the world, but not here in Idaho,” Underwood said.
Underwood founded the Magic Valley A-Team in the spring. The group, whose 25 members meet once a month, will hold its first event on Oct. 20, a “Walk for Freedom” in conjunction with other A21 chapters around the world. The funds raised will go toward supporting the international efforts of A21.
The group is the latest in a surge of efforts across Idaho to combat and raise awareness of human trafficking. Two bills aimed at cracking down on traffickers were introduced in the last legislative session, and the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition announced last month that it would open a safe house for trafficking victims in Boise, the first of its kind in the state.
Most of these initiatives have been concentrated in the Treasure Valley. But south-central Idaho has seen efforts in recent months to raise awareness as well, such as the founding of the Magic Valley A-Team and a training session held in Twin Falls last month that was commissioned by the Federal Department of Health and Human Services.
Twin Falls was one of three pilot sites across the country chosen to host the training, which educated representatives from local government agencies, behavioral health organizations and public health services on how to better identify and treat victims of human trafficking. Jennifer Zielinski, executive director of the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition, said Twin Falls was chosen for its proximity to rural areas.
“I would say that in a lot of the efforts that we’re seeing in Idaho, [the Magic Valley] would be an area of the state that I don’t think has had a lot of visibility,” Zielinski said. “So it was an opportunity for us to give them some trainings and some individual skills.”
The end goal of the training, Zielinski said, is for attendees to form a task force in partnership with the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition and with the ongoing assistance of Health and Human Services.
Human trafficking in Idaho can be hard to spot and even harder to investigate, Magic Valley law enforcement officials say. There hasn’t been a trafficking arrest in Twin Falls in recent memory. But trafficking activity may fall under other charges, such as lewd conduct or rape, making it difficult to track.
Twin Falls, with its location near the Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 93 interchange, sees a fair amount of women and young girls prostituted out of local hotels while traveling to larger cities, said Sgt. Kevin Loosli with the Twin Falls Police Department.
Twin Falls Police has made nine prostitution arrests since the start of 2017. The vast majority of the women arrested were not from Idaho, with addresses ranging from Texas to Colorado to Washington.
While some of these women may be working on their own, police often suspect there’s a pimp involved, Loosli said. But pimps rarely are arrested, as they typically aren’t anywhere near the scene and trafficking victims can be hesitant to talk about their experiences. Sometimes, Loosli said, girls or women who are trafficked will travel alone and send money back to a pimp.
“I think a lot of people’s image of human trafficking is what you see on TV: girls chained, locked in a basement, locked in a cage,” Loosli said. “And that I’m sure occurs. But that’s not what we’re seeing.”
Trafficking can take a lot of different forms and look like a lot of different things, so it’s difficult to tell the public exactly what to look for, Loosli said.
But Twin Falls Sheriff Tom Carter urges people to be safe rather than sorry and to call the police if something doesn’t look or feel right.
“The worst thing that can happen if you don’t call us is worse than the worst thing that can happen if you do,” Carter said.
