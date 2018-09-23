Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS COUNTY

FELONY SENTENCINGS

Dwayne Lee McCormick, 34, Twin Falls; conspiracy to rob, $245.50 costs, $100 DNA, eight years penitentiary, four determinate, four indeterminate, 101 days credited. Robbery charge dismissed. Aggravated battery charge dismissed.

Martin Perez-Jungo, 29, Jerome; fraud by criminal possession of a financial transaction card or number to purchase goods or services, $245.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, 79 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to Twin Falls 2016 case and Jerome county 2017 case.

Juan Alfredo Parra-Becerra, 24, Twin Falls; destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, $285.50 costs, $60 workmans compensation program fee, reimbursement to law enforcement paid according to separate request, four years penitentiary, one and a half years determinate, two and a half years indeterminate, credit for time served, sentence suspended, two years supervised probation, 100 hours community services.

Echo Marie Porter, aka Echo Dalos, aka Echo Knox, 35, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $500 fine, $500 suspended, $60 workmans compensation program fee, $515 problem solving court program fees, seven years penitentiary, four determinate, three indeterminate, sentence suspended, 100 hours community service, four years supervised probation, sentence to run concurrent to 2017 case.

Steven Todd Willis Jr, 39, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, six years penitentiary, three determinate, three indeterminate, credit for time served, 365 days retained jurisdiction.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SENTENCINGS

Robin Ray Olszynski Jr, 47, Twin Falls; driving under the influence -excessive, $300 fine, $202.50 costs, 365 days jail, 305 days suspended, 45 days credited, 24 months unsupervised probation. Resisting arrest by threatening or obstructing and officer, $100 fine, 365 days jail, 305 suspended, 45 days credited.

Randy Allen Miller, 48, Wendell; driving under the influence—second offense, $300 fine, $202.50 costs, 365 days jail, 350 suspended, 15 days credited, 100 hours community service, 365 days drivers license suspension, 12 months supervised probation. Possession of marijuana, $100 fine, 365 days jail, 350 suspended, 15 days credited, 20 days discretionary. Driving without privileges, $100 fine, 180 days jail, 165 days suspended, 15 days credited, 20 days discretionary.

Mazie Grace Bowers, 22, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $400 fine, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, guilty withheld judgment, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation.

Jaime Damian Cordero, 25, Wendell; driving under the influence, $400 fine, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation.

Ashley Nataly Villegas, 28, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $300 fine, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation.

DIVORCE CIVIL PROCEEDINGS

Lori Garner v. Wayne Garner

Connie Johnson v. Bret Johnson

Paige Sanchez v. Francisco Sanchez

Samantha Wilson v. Jerry Wilson

Joshua Kliegl v. Pamela Kliegl

Amanda Prestigiacomo v. Simon Prestigiacomo

Rachel Faulkner-Loveland v. Chad Loveland

Jorden Shetler v. Tant Lee

Tesfay Fesahaye v. Sallam Tekle

Tanya Skeen v. Charles Budden

Kayla Angel v. Bobby Jo Angel

Christopher Bordwell v. Cherine Bordwell

Trudy Knopp v. Charles Knopp

Julie Hunt v. Brandon Hunt

Kent Giddings v. Savannah Giddings

