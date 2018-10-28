TWIN FALLS COUNTY
FELONY SENTENCINGS
Raymond Lee Alger, 56, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, $331.73 program fees, six years penitentiary, 24 days suspended, 177 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to Twin Falls and Jerome county 2012 cases.
Payton Lee Lewis, aka Kevin John Mayer, 26, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, $603.22 fees, seven years penitentiary, one determinate, six indeterminate, 172 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to 2012 case.
Clinton James Knapp, 38, Filer; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, $517 program fees, seven years penitentiary, two determinate, five indeterminate, 155 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to 2010 case.
Timothy Patrick Higdem, 32, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, $944.35 program fees, seven years penitentiary, two determinate, five indeterminate, 102 days credited, sentence suspended, 90 days discretionary to be served in the county jail, four years supervised probation.
Adam Michael John Jr, 22, Twin Falls; domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury, $275.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, eight years penitentiary, four determinate, four indeterminate, 21 credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to 2018 case.
Delaney Lynn Petersen, 29, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, credit for time served, 365 days retained jurisdiction. Destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence charge dismissed.
Brandon Michael Watson, 28, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, seven years penitentiary, three determinate, four indeterminate, 48 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction.
Anthony Charles Fernandez, 29, Sacramento, Calif.; receiving or transferring stolen vehicles, $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, 38 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction.
Delaney Lynn Petersen, 29, Twin Falls; burglary; $245.50 costs, $100 DNA, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrently to 2018 case.
Michael John Jr, 22, Jerome; domestic violence battery with traumatic injury, $275.50 costs, $350 public defender, eight years penitentiary, four indeterminate, four indeterminate, 17 years credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrently to 2018 case. Attempted strangulation charge dismissed. Second degree kidnapping not for ransom charge also dismissed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SENTENCINGS
Richard Dean Erickson, 46, Filer; driving under influence (second offense) within 10 years, $,1,000 fine, $1,000 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 175 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 365 days restricted drivers license, 24 months supervised probation, one year interlock device. Consume or possess open container alcoholic beverage by driver charge dismissed.
Dean Paul McClung, 18, driving under influence, $500 fine, $300 suspended, $202.50 costs, 90 days jail, 88 days suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, eight hours work detail, 90 days restricted drivers license, attend victim impact pane and court alcohol school, 12 months probation with six to be supervised.
Adriana Elizabeth Vazquez, 18, Twin Falls; driving under influence, $500 fine, $300 suspended, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 90 days jail, 88 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, eight hours work detail, 120 days restricted drivers license, 12 months probation with six months to be supervised, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
DIVORCE CIVIL PROCEEDINGS
Mercedes Zaragoza v. Zachery Zaragoza
Stacie Bosen v. Erik Bosen
Athena Rodriguez v. William Rodriguez
Amy Howell v. Dustin Howell
Guadalupe Chabolla v. Alton Mothershead
