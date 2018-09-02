TWIN FALLS COUNTY
FELONY SENTENCINGS
Richelle Lee Spencer, aka Richelle Toothman, aka Richelle Astwood, 43, Twin Falls; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument, $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, five days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to other charge. Willful and unlawful use of force or violence by battery, $157.50 costs.
Crystal Marie Scott, aka Crystal Marie Miller, aka Crystel, 39, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, seven years penitentiary, four determinate, three indeterminate, 44 days credited, 90 days discretionary, four years supervised probation, 100 hours community service, $35 problem solving mental health court.
Kari Jo Kingston, 44, Twin Falls; $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, $60 workmans compensation program fee, $934.43 restitution, seven years penitentiary, three years determinate, four indeterminate, 36 days credited, sentence suspended, 30 days discretionary with work release, 100 hours community service, three years supervised probation.
Raymond Lee Cox, 63, Kimberly; driving under the influence found guilty of two or more violations within 10 years, $290.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, 10 years penitentiary, five determinate, five indeterminate, four days credited, sentence to run concurrent, two days drivers license suspension, 365 days retained jurisdiction. Assault or battery upon certain personnel, $157.50 costs, $500 fine, one year county jail.
Stacey Gerard Cooper II, 26, Twin Falls; possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, five years penitentiary, one year determinate, four indeterminate, 223 days credited, sentence to run consecutive to Jerome 2015 case.
Andre Javier Roones, 25, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $100 DNA, $60 workmans compensation program fee, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, 17 days credited, 90 days discretionary, sentence suspended, three years supervised probation, 100 hours community service.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SENTENCINGS
Casey Austin Walsh, 35, Twin Falls; driving under the influence—excessive, $1,000 fine, $500 suspended, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, three days credited, 365 days drivers license suspension, 12 months supervised probation.
Monique A. Allenbaugh, 46, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $400 fine, $202.50 costs, 180 days, 177 suspended, three days, 10 days discretionary, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation.
Austen Adrian Luna, 22, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $400 fine, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 125 suspended, credit for time served, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation.
Doyle Dwain Nelson, 32, Elko, Nev.; driving under the influence, $500 fine, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 170 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 40 hours work detail or 40 hours community service, 365 days drivers license suspension, 12 months supervised probation.
DIVORCE CIVIL PROCEEDINGS
Jennifer Ingram v. William Ingram
Mark Horner v. Ori Horner
Jennifer Eyring v. James Eyring
David McIntyre v. Vaughna McIntyre
William Chandler v. Tonia Chandler
Rebecca Duran v. Octavio Duran
Saunia Phillips v. John Phillips
Tonya Tena v. Carlos Tena
Michael Hodge v. Vicki Madsen
Aundrea Watters v. Ryan Watters
Daniel De Boer v. Tammy De Boer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.