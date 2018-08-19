TWIN FALLS COUNTY
FELONY SENTENCINGS
Crystal Kay Hardie, aka Crystal Kay Medina, 38, Jerome; major contraband introduced in a correctional facility or to convey, possess, receive, obtain or remove, $275.50 costs, $100 DNA, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, 19 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction.
Michael Bryan Tripp Jr, 30, Rupert; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $500 public defender, seven years penitentiary, four determinate, three indeterminate, credit for time served, 365 days retained jurisdiction. Forgery, $245.50 costs, 10 years penitentiary, 10 determinate, four indeterminate, credit for time served, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to other charge. Three charges forgery dismissed.
Ricky Alan Coates Jr, 33, Hazelton; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, seven years penitentiary, one and a half years determinate, five and a half years indeterminate, credit for time served, sentence to run consecutive to federal case.
Ricky Alan Coates Jr, 33, Hazelton; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, seven years penitentiary, one attend a half years determinate, five and a half years indeterminate, credit for time served, sentence to run consecutive to federal case, concurrent to other 2017 case. Second charge possession of a controlled substance charge dismissed. Possession of prescription drugs without prescription charge dismissed. Resisting or obstructing officers charge dismissed. Driving without privileges charge dismissed.
Denise Suzanne Servin, Denise Suzanne Rodriguez, aka Denise Suzanne Reno, 38, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $100 DNA, $60 workmans compensation program fee, six years penitentiary, three determinate, three indeterminate, credit for time served, sentence suspended, 100 hours community service, four years supervised probation.
Heather Jean Green, aka Heather Ennist, 30, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $100 DNA, $60 workmans compensation program fee, $350 public defender, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, 77 days credited, sentence suspended with 120 days county jail at discretion of drug court judge or parole officer, 100 hours community service, three years supervised probation.
Pi Thang, 32, Twin Falls; driving under the influence — excessive, second or subsequent offense, $290.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, two days credited, sentence suspended with 120 days county jail with work release, three years supervised probation, two days drivers license suspension with one year interlock device.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SENTENCINGS
Anthony Vee Brodin, 48, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 175 suspended, two days credited, 10 days discretionary, 24 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 24 months supervised probation, attend and complete intensive outpatient treatment.
Eric Paul Daly, 58, Bend, Ore.; driving under the influence excessive, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 176 suspended, four days credited, 10 days discretionary, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation.
Adriana Anna Martinez, 25, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 16 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 24 months supervised probation.
Austin Leonard Harnden, 20, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $700 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgement, 10 days discretionary, 16 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend court alcohol school and victim impact panel.
Michael John Leeds, 80, Buhl; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 176 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 24 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 18 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Juan Rodrigo Perez Quinonez, 37, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $700 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 16 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend court alcohol school and victim impact panel.
Carson Wyatt Prescott, 19, Filer; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $700 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 16 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel.
Joshua Paul Hughes, 18, Filer; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $700 suspended, $202.50 costs, $50 public defender, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 16 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel.
DIVORCE CIVIL PROCEEDINGS
Samantha Howard-Trammell v. Derrick Trammell
Pedro Gardunio v. Tamara Gardunio
Michael King v. Carley King
Yessica Gonzalez v. Jose Delgado
Margarita Lopez v. Damasco Lopez
Trent Thompson v. Leeann Thompson
Candilee Bastian v. DellRay Bastian
Shannon Barker v. Christopher Barker
Christy Maughan v. Denis Maughan
Jessica Lattin v. Joshua Lattin
Trent Thompson v. Leeann Thompson
