TWIN FALLS COUNTY
FELONY SENTENCINGS
Arcenio Solorio Sosa, 27, Santa Rosa, California; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument, $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, 20 years penitentiary, 15 determinate, five indeterminate, 378 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to 2017 federal case. Trafficking marijuana (25 lbs. or more) charge dismissed. Possession of methamphetamine charge dismissed.
Dustin Charles Jernigan, 19, Twin Falls; malicious injury to property, $245.50 costs, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, victim restitution, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, credit for time served, sentence suspended with 120days county jail, three years supervised probation.
Jody Lynn Klinsky, aka Kirkdorffer, 58, Twin Falls; DUI found guilty of two or more violations within 10 years, $290.00 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, six years penitentiary, three determinate, three indeterminate, credit for time served, three years supervised drivers license suspension, 365 days retained jurisdiction.
Anne Marie Rathbun, aka Anne Marie Blunt, aka Anne Driesel, 45, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $500 fine, $947.58 reimbursement to law enforcement, $491.50 problem solving court fees, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, credit for time served, 365 days retained jurisdiction. Destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence charge dismissed.
James Michaell Havener, 24, Twin Falls; DUI excessive second or subsequent offense, $290.50 costs, $500 fine, $100 DNA, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, credit for time served, 365 days retained jurisdiction, two years drivers license suspension.
Fredie Gomez-Hernandez, 24, Buhl; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument, $245.50 costs, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, credit for time served, sentence suspended, three years supervised probation. False information provided on own identity charge dismissed.
Dustin Charles Jernigan, 19, Twin Falls; grand theft, $245.50 costs, $455.23 problem solving court fees, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, credit for time served, sentence suspended. Operating vehicle without owners consent charge dismissed. Possession of a controlled substance charge dismissed.
Brandi Ann Havens, 44, Twin Falls; grand theft, $240.50 costs, 10 years penitentiary, three determinate, seven indeterminate, credit for time served, sentence to run concurrent to other 2018 case and 2013 case.
Tamara Lyn Anderson, aka Tamara Halley, aka Tammy L Overton, aka Tamara Lyn Martell, 50, Kimberly; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, credit for time served, 365 days retained jurisdiction.
Arturo Nevarez Jr, 35, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $500 public defender, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, credit for time served, 365 days retained jurisdiction.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SENTENCINGS
Jonathan Luciano Garcia, 21, Meridian; DUI, $100 fine, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 180 days jail, balance to be suspended, 11 days credited, 10 days discretionary, 12 months supervised probation, 180 days drivers license suspension. Possession of a controlled substance marijuana, $100 fine, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, balance to be suspended, 11 days credited, 10 days discretionary, 100 hours community service to complete within 120 days, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school. Operating a motor vehicle without a current or valid class d operators license, $307.50 fine.
Summyr Lee Stewart, 39, Jerome; DUI excessive, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 170 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 12 months supervised probation, 365 days drivers license suspension, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
DIVORCE CIVIL PROCEEDINGS
Helena Herrera v. Christopher Herrera
Lyman Jones v. Silvia Luf
Melissa Wise v. Matthew Wise
