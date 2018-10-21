Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS COUNTY

FELONY SENTENCINGS

Clarence Hugh Meek III, 56, Twin Falls; grand theft, $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, 14 years penitentiary, eight determinate, six indeterminate, 36 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to 2017 and the below two 2018 cases. Burglary charge dismissed.

Clarence Hugh Meek III, 56, Twin Falls; robbery, $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, 15 years penitentiary, eight determinate, seven indeterminate, 311 days credited. Burglary, $245.50 costs, five years indeterminate, 311 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to 2017 and other 2018 case. Burglary charge dismissed.

Clarence Hugh Meek III, 56, Twin Falls; grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property, etc., $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, 14 years penitentiary, eight determinate, six indeterminate, 311 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to 2017 case and other 2018 case. Second burglary charge dismissed. Two charges theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen goods charge dismissed.

Scott Ray Engman, 33, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (second offense), felony violation within 15 years, $290.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, seven years penitentiary, three years determinate, four indeterminate, credit for time served, sentence suspended, 90 days discretionary, four years supervised probation, two years drivers license.

Tanya Danelle Gage aka Tanya D Bott, 44, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, $900.88 victim restitution, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, 34 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SENTENCINGS

Julia Christen Larsen, 46, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $700 suspended, $202.50 costs, $50 public defender, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one credited, 10 days discretionary, 16 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.

Patrick Trevis Cullen, 30, Garden City; driving under the influence (excessive), $1,000 fine, $700 suspended, $202.50 costs, $50 public defender, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 365 days drivers license suspension, 18 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.

Timothy Allen Cook, 36, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (second offense), $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, $720 restitution, 365 days jail, 355 days suspended, 19 days credited, 10 days discretionary, 365 days drivers license suspension, 24 months supervised probation. Driving without privileges, $307.50 costs.

Seyyid Abulfazl Al Yasin, 28, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, two days credited, 10 days discretionary, 180 days restricted drivers license suspension, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.

Amber Chrishann Eccles, 23, Kimberly; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school. Possession of marijuana, $50 fine, 180 days jail, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 16 hours work detail, 100 hours community service.

Pedro Jose Alania-Vega, 48, Buhl; driving under the influence (excessive), $1,000 fine, $700 suspended, $202.50 costs, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, three days credited, 10 days discretionary, 365 days drivers license suspension, 24 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel.

Bradley James Cook, 33, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 16 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel.

Andre Paul Curiel, 22, Burley; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, eight hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.

Andrew Shane Connell, 23, Filer; driving under the influence (second offense), $1,000 fine, $1,000 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 175 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 365 days restricted drivers license, 24 months supervised probation, one year interlock device, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.

Rebecca Darlene Robinson, 24, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (excessive), $1,000 fine, $1,000 suspended, $202.50 costs, $50 public defender, 365 days jail, 360 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 365 days restricted drivers license, 24 months supervised probation, one year interlock device, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school. Possession of marijuana, $50 fine, $197.50 costs, one day jail.

Gabriel Daniel Portillo, 23, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $700 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 24 months community service, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.

Daniel Paul Ray, 45, Jerome; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, $50 public defender, 180 days jail, balance suspended, credit for time served, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months unsupervised probation.

DIVORCE CIVIL PROCEEDINGS

Andrea Juarez-Viveros v. Zachary Maestas

Katherin Armstrong v. Cody Armstrong

Annaka Greene v. Richard Greene

Laura Patrick v. Joseph Patrick

Patricia Hermann v. Andrew Hermann

Sharlena Combs v. Darrell Combs

Stacy Ballew v. Joel Ballew

Shannon Mabey v. Jason Beeler

Megan Powers v. David Powers

Erika Bergman v. Matthew Bergman

Anthony Strickland v. Georgeann Strickland

Robyn Hunter v. Gregory Hunter

