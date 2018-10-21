TWIN FALLS COUNTY
FELONY SENTENCINGS
Clarence Hugh Meek III, 56, Twin Falls; grand theft, $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, 14 years penitentiary, eight determinate, six indeterminate, 36 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to 2017 and the below two 2018 cases. Burglary charge dismissed.
Clarence Hugh Meek III, 56, Twin Falls; robbery, $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, 15 years penitentiary, eight determinate, seven indeterminate, 311 days credited. Burglary, $245.50 costs, five years indeterminate, 311 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to 2017 and other 2018 case. Burglary charge dismissed.
Clarence Hugh Meek III, 56, Twin Falls; grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property, etc., $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, 14 years penitentiary, eight determinate, six indeterminate, 311 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to 2017 case and other 2018 case. Second burglary charge dismissed. Two charges theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen goods charge dismissed.
Scott Ray Engman, 33, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (second offense), felony violation within 15 years, $290.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, seven years penitentiary, three years determinate, four indeterminate, credit for time served, sentence suspended, 90 days discretionary, four years supervised probation, two years drivers license.
Tanya Danelle Gage aka Tanya D Bott, 44, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, $900.88 victim restitution, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, 34 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SENTENCINGS
Julia Christen Larsen, 46, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $700 suspended, $202.50 costs, $50 public defender, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one credited, 10 days discretionary, 16 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Patrick Trevis Cullen, 30, Garden City; driving under the influence (excessive), $1,000 fine, $700 suspended, $202.50 costs, $50 public defender, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 365 days drivers license suspension, 18 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Timothy Allen Cook, 36, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (second offense), $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, $720 restitution, 365 days jail, 355 days suspended, 19 days credited, 10 days discretionary, 365 days drivers license suspension, 24 months supervised probation. Driving without privileges, $307.50 costs.
Seyyid Abulfazl Al Yasin, 28, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, two days credited, 10 days discretionary, 180 days restricted drivers license suspension, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Amber Chrishann Eccles, 23, Kimberly; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school. Possession of marijuana, $50 fine, 180 days jail, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 16 hours work detail, 100 hours community service.
Pedro Jose Alania-Vega, 48, Buhl; driving under the influence (excessive), $1,000 fine, $700 suspended, $202.50 costs, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, three days credited, 10 days discretionary, 365 days drivers license suspension, 24 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel.
Bradley James Cook, 33, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 16 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel.
Andre Paul Curiel, 22, Burley; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, eight hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Andrew Shane Connell, 23, Filer; driving under the influence (second offense), $1,000 fine, $1,000 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 175 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 365 days restricted drivers license, 24 months supervised probation, one year interlock device, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Rebecca Darlene Robinson, 24, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (excessive), $1,000 fine, $1,000 suspended, $202.50 costs, $50 public defender, 365 days jail, 360 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 365 days restricted drivers license, 24 months supervised probation, one year interlock device, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school. Possession of marijuana, $50 fine, $197.50 costs, one day jail.
Gabriel Daniel Portillo, 23, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $700 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 24 months community service, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Daniel Paul Ray, 45, Jerome; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, $50 public defender, 180 days jail, balance suspended, credit for time served, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months unsupervised probation.
DIVORCE CIVIL PROCEEDINGS
Andrea Juarez-Viveros v. Zachary Maestas
Katherin Armstrong v. Cody Armstrong
Annaka Greene v. Richard Greene
Laura Patrick v. Joseph Patrick
Patricia Hermann v. Andrew Hermann
Sharlena Combs v. Darrell Combs
Stacy Ballew v. Joel Ballew
Shannon Mabey v. Jason Beeler
Megan Powers v. David Powers
Erika Bergman v. Matthew Bergman
Anthony Strickland v. Georgeann Strickland
Robyn Hunter v. Gregory Hunter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.