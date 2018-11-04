TWIN FALLS COUNTY
FELONY SENTENCINGS
Dominic Jordan Coates, 24, Sacramento, Calif.; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, $60 workman’s compensation program fee, $901.21 program fees, four years, two determinate, two indeterminate, 93 days credited, sentence suspended, three years supervised probation, 100 hours community service.
Dakota Blue Colby, 28, Twin Falls; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument, $245.50 costs, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, sentence to run consecutively to 2015 case.
Michael Boyd Brookbank, 52, Shoshone; driving under the influence (second offense) felony violation within 15 years, $290.50 costs, 10 years penitentiary, two determinate, eight indeterminate, six days credited, three years drivers license suspension, interlock device for two years following.
Bradley Phillip Silvey, 32, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, $60 workman’s compensation program fee, $657.38 program fees, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, two days credited, sentence suspended, three years supervised probation, 100 hours community service.
Ralph Vernon Nelson, 29, Filer; criminal possession of a financial transaction card or number to purchase goods or services, $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, $36.55 other fees, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, 204 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrently to other cases.
Hollie Marie Winnett, 35, Hollister; possession of a controlled substance, $197.50 costs, 215 days jail, 215 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to 2016 case, five years supervised probation. Possession of a controlled substance marijuana, $197.50 costs, 215 days jail, 215 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to 2016 case, five years supervised probation. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia or possession with intent to use, $197.50 costs, 215 days jail, 215 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to 2016 case, five years supervised probation. Second charge possession of a controlled substance, $197.50 costs, $350 public defender, $1,132.38 program fees, 215 days jail, 215 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to 2016 case, five years supervised probation.
Drew Michael Hesseltine, 23, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $453.50 program fees, six years penitentiary three determinate, three indeterminate, 204 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to 2016 case.
Keith Eugene McFarland, aka Keith Eugene Stokes, 48, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, $1,083.27 program fees, five years penitentiary, one and a half years determinate, three and a half years indeterminate, 202 days credited.
Nicole Christine Harper, 30, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, $396.13 program fees, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, sentence suspended with 30 days of 90 possible to be served in county jail, 90 days discretionary time, three years supervised probation.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SENTENCINGS
Celestino Ramon Staker, 43, Buhl; driving under the influence, $500 fine, $400 suspended, $202.50 costs, 90 days jail, 88 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary jail time, eight hours work detail, six months probation with three months supervised, three months to be unsupervised, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Michael Allen Eckrote, 28, Boise; driving under the influence (second offense), $500 fine, $300 suspended, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 180 days jail, 170 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 365 days drivers license suspension, 24 months supervised probation, one year interlock device to follow, attend victim impact panel.
Curtis Wade Grijalva, 25, Jerome; driving under the influence (second offense), $100 fine, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 365 days drivers license suspension, 24 months supervised probation, one year interlock device to follow, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Clinton Jacob Leishman, 30, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (second offense), $500 fine, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, one day credited, 365 days drivers license suspension, 24 months supervised probation.
DIVORCE CIVIL PROCEEDINGS
Kevin Brew v. Angela Brew
Heidi Hunter v. Larry Hunter
Lynda Lezamiz-Taber v. Donald Taber
Sayrd Heidemann v. Lucas Heidemann
Stephen Andersen v. Inger Andersen
Jennifer Wright v. Creed Wright
Julia Salinas Flores v. Romualdo Flores
Tiffany Warren v. Joshua Warren
Edna Nunes v. Steve Nunes
Nancy Carmona-Rico v. Alexander Carrera-Mendez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.