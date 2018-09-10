Jerome County
Driving under the influence sentencings
Jose Jacobo Olivas Sr, aka Jake Olivas, 31, Jerome; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, 180 days jail, 150 suspended, one day credited, 20 days discretionary, one year supervised probation, attend alcohol education, 180 days drivers license suspension.
Seth Alexander McDaniel, 30, Jerome; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, one day credited, 180 days drivers license, work detention, six months supervised probation, eight hours alcohol counseling, attend alcohol education program and victim impact panel.
Guadalupe Roseales-Cardenas, 45, Twin Falls; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, 180 days jail, 160 suspended, 13 days credited, seven days discretionary, 180 days drivers license suspension, one year unsupervised probation. Failure to purchase drivers license charge dismissed. Consume or possess open container of alcoholic beverage charge dismissed. Malicious injury to property charge dismissed.
Byron Leonel Mendez Del Cid, 26, Gooding; aggravated battery, $157.70 costs, $500 public defender, 180 days jail, 162 suspension, eight days credited, 10 days discretionary, sentence to run concurrent to other charge. DUI, $202.50 costs, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, 180 days jail, 162 suspended, eight days credited, 10 days discretionary, sentence to run concurrent to other charge, 90 days drivers license suspension.
