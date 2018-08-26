TWIN FALLS COUNTY
FELONY SENTENCINGS
Ethan Allen Compton, 26, Buhl; manufacture of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, seven years penitentiary, four determinate, three indeterminate, 365 days retained jurisdiction. Destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, $245.50 costs, five years penitentiary, four determinate, one indeterminate. Unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, $245.50 costs, five years penitentiary, four determinate, one indeterminate, credit for time served, 365 days retained jurisdiction. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent charge dismissed. Possession of marijuana charge dismissed. Possession of a controlled substance charge dismissed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SENTENCINGS
Langh Sian Pau, 38, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $500 fine, $300 suspended, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, two days credited, 10 days discretionary, 120 days restricted drivers license, 12 months probation with six months to be supervised.
Marvick Bessy, 25, Twin Falls; 25, Twin Falls; driving under the influence—excessive, $500 fine, $300 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 170 suspended, two days credited, 10 days discretionary, 365 days suspended drivers license, 24 months supervised probation.
Matthys Juker Vandenberg, 23, Twin Falls; 23, Twin Falls; $500 fine, $300 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, eight hours work detail, 120 days restricted drivers license, 12 months probation with six months to be supervised, attend victim panel and court alcohol school.
Karin Maragret Baker, 46; Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $500 fine, $300 suspended, $202.50 costs, 90 days jail, 88 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 12 months probation with six months to be supervised, 90 days drivers license, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Jody Rae England, 61, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $500 fine, $300 suspended, $202.50 costs, 90 days jail 88 suspended, two days credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary time, 90 days drivers license suspension, 12 months probation with three months to be supervised, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Jose Antonio Gomez Ruiz, 23, Hansen; driving under the influence, $500 fine, $400 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, eight hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months probation with six to be supervised, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school. Failure to purchase drivers license, $307.50 fine, infraction.
Pablo Antonio Anguiano-Manjarrez, 23, West Covina, California; driving under the influence, $500 fine, $300 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 179 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 120 days suspended drivers license, six months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Robert Berry Harrington, 26, Twin Falls; driving under the influence—second offense, $1,000 fine, $700 suspended, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 365 days suspended drivers license, 24 months supervised probation with interlock device to start thereafter, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
David Ray Rollins, 46, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $500 fine, $300 suspended, $202.50 costs, 90 days jail, 89 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, state has 30 days to request restitution, 120 days restricted drivers license, 12 months probation with six to be supervised, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Ashley Villegas, 28, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $500 fine, $400 suspended, $202.50 costs, $100 restitution, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 11 hours work detail, 120 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
DIVORCE CIVIL PROCEEDINGS
Dawn Wonenberg v. Kevin Carter
Aronda Allen v. Joseph Allen
Tiffiany Villegas v. Ernesto Villegas
Amanda Gray v. Mike Gray
AnnaMarie Rusnell v. Hunter Rusnell
Angela Ferreira v. Eduardo Ferreira Chavez
Silva Ortega v Sergio Gonzalez
Stehanie Hoyt v Terrell Hoyt
Emily Wesser v. Todd Wesser
Sarita Aparicio v. Victor Aparicio-Leja
Ingrid Crane v. Bradley Crane
Joshua Miranda v. Kurissa Miranda
Gail Sinclair v. Charlotte Sinclair
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.