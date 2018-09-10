Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Gooding County

Felony sentencings

Kaleb M Gabiola, 23, Wendell; Possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $300 other costs, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, 22 days credited, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary, sentence to run concurrent with other charge, 100 hours community, three years supervised probation. Second charge possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, 22 days credited, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary, sentence to run concurrent with other charge, 100 hours community, three years supervised probation. Delivery of a controlled substance charge dismissed.

Miguel Romero, 21, Declo; attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, $245.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, one year drivers license suspension, three years supervised probation, guilty withheld judgment, 60 days discretionary.

