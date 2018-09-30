TWIN FALLS COUNTY
FELONY SENTENCINGS
Cody James Larson, 29, Twin Falls; receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, 207 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to 2018 case.
Daniel D Thomas, 42, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, restitution to be submitted in a separate order, seven years penitentiary, one and a half years determinate, five and a half indeterminate, 305 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to 2011 and 2012 cases.
Cody James Larson, 29, Twin Falls; burglary, $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, 10 years penitentiary, three determinate, seven indeterminate, 147 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to 2017 case.
Tracy Lewis Strickland, 58, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, 7 years penitentiary, two determinate, five years indeterminate, 182 days credited. Petit theft, $157.50 costs, 90 days jail, 90 days credited, sentence to run concurrently to other charges on this case. Second charge petit theft, $157.50 costs, $1,154.18 problem solving court program fees, 90 days jail, 90 days credited, sentence to run concurrently to other charges on this case. Two years burglary dismissed. Receiving or transferring stolen vehicles charge dismissed.
Joseph Tyler Dorsey, 21, Twin Falls; burglary, $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, 13 days credited, sentence suspended, three years supervised probation. Resisting arrest charge dismissed.
Ann Jeanette Nettleton, aka Ann Jeanette Green, aka Ann Henman, 46, Nampa; grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property, $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, seven years penitentiary, three determinate, four indeterminate, 48 days credited, sentence suspended, three years supervised probation.
Lisa Rene Jacobsen, aka Lisa Stafford, 43, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, $60 workmans compensation program fee, $696.08 problem solving court fees, seven years penitentiary, three years determinate, four years indeterminate, three days credited, sentence suspended, three years supervised probation, 100 hours community service.
DIVORCE CIVIL PROCEEDINGS
Christine Wornell v. Michael Wornell
Kathleen Atwell v. Roy Atwell
Christina Watson v. Lorin Watson
Julie Bauerle v. Michael Bauerle
Beverly Marshall Smith v. Sebern Smith IV
Raul Hurtado Calderon v. Hania Hurtado
Kalinda Thomas v. Trevor Thomas
Cecilia Baldazo v. Lacey Baldazo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.