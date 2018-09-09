TWIN FALLS COUNTY
FELONY SENTENCINGS
Patricia Noelle Laccoarce, 55, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, seven years penitentiary, three determinate, four indeterminate, credit for time served, 365 days retained jurisdiction. Major contraband introduced into a correctional facility charge dismissed. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use charge dismissed.
Dustin Michael Bowman, 35, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $100 DNA, $350 public defender, $60 workmans compensation program fee, $375 prosecuting attorney, reimbursement to Twin Falls Police Department, six years penitentiary, three determinate, three indeterminate, eight days credited sentence suspended, 90 days discretionary, four years supervised probation, 100 hours community service. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia or possession with intent to use charge dismissed.
Samuel Josiah Smith, 29, Filer; driving under the influence — aggravated, $100 DNA, eight years penitentiary, three determinate, five indeterminate, credit for time served, five years drivers license suspension.
Hayden John De Casas, 28, Alters, damages or destroys computer or computer equipment, $245.50 costs, $500 public defender $100 DNA, $24 other charges, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, 35 days credited, sentence suspended, problem solving court, 40 hours community service, three years supervised probation. Theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of a stolen transaction card, $157.50 costs, 90 days jail, 80 suspended, 10 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to other charge. Criminal possession of a financial transaction card charge dismissed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CHARGES
Jimmy James Paul, 46, Twin Falls; $1,000 fine, $700 suspended, $202.50 costs, $50 public defender, 180 days jail, 176 suspended, four days credited, 10 days discretionary, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Douglas Ignacio Aguirre, 44, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, 60 days jail, 180 days restricted drivers license.
Jose V Ibarra Ruiz, 24, Jerome; driving under the influence, 60 days jail, 180 days restricted drivers license.
Rebecca Lynn Mercado, 36, Buhl; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Shane Thomas Muir, 48, Homedale; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $600 suspension, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 16 hours work detail, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel.
David McClure Jr, 27, Jerome; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $600 suspended, $202.50 costs, $50 public defender, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 16 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Jeffrey Joel Hernandez, 32, Kimberly; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $600 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 176 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 180 restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation.
Jon Aaron Rainville, 43, Twin Falls; 43, driving under the influence —excessive, $1,000 fine, $600 suspended, $202.50 costs, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, credit for time served, 10 days discretionary, 365 days drivers license suspension, 24 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Antonio Anastacio Ramirez, 21, Buhl; driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $600 suspended, $202.50 costs, $50 public defender, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, 16 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel.
Darrel Lee Lewis, 54, Hansen; pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, $100 fine, $157.50 costs, 30 days jail, 29 suspended, one day credited, 12 months unsupervised probation.
DIVORCE CIVIL PROCEEDING
Jessica Ladd v. Carlton Ladd
Frank Moore v. Janelle Moore
Timothy Hodge v. Angelina Hodge
Shah Fedaie v. Muskah Fedaie
Scott Jacoby v. Cheryl Jacoby
Curtis Lent v. Amy Eden
Jamie Stone v. Tara Melugin
Kathi Lyon v. James Lyon
Daniel Lineberry v. Mysty Lineberry
Creola Jones v. Duston Jones
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.