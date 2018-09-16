TWIN FALLS COUNTY
FELONY SENTENCINGS
Patrick Joseph Aguirre, 34, Sacramento, Calif.; forgery, $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, 259 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to other charge. Grand theft, $245.50 costs, five years penitentiary, three years determinate, two indeterminate, 259 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to other charge. Forgery charge dismissed.
Crickett Rachel Ray, 25, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, $1934.40 reimbursement to law enforcement, seven years penitentiary, one and a half years determinate, five and a half indeterminate, 299 days credited.
Ronnie Adrian Franco, aka Ronnie Parry, 54, Pocatello; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, one year Bannock county jail with work release, 79 days credited, problem solving court. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use charge dismissed. Driving without privileges charge dismissed.
Sandra Marie Weythman, 57, Twin Falls; counterfeit, previously paid, illegally obtained or altered lottery ticket violation, $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, three years penitentiary, one determinate, two indeterminate, sentence suspended, 40 hours community service, two years supervised probation, problem solving court. Petit theft charge dismissed.
Cheri Rae Harral, aka Cheri R Dick, 53, Ketchum; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $100 DNA, $60 workmans comp. program fee, $210 reimbursement to law enforcement, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, 46 days credited, sentence suspended, serve 75 days Twin Falls county jail, three years supervised probation, 100 hours community service. Destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence charge dismissed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SENTENCINGS
Joshua Lloyd Welker, 29, Twin Falls; driving under the influence — second offense, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 365 days jail, balance suspended 106 days credited, 10 days discretionary 365 days drivers license suspension, 24 months supervised probation, one year interlock device to start September 11, 2019, attend court alcohol school and victim impact panel.
Carlos Alexis Larios, 22, Jerome; failure to purchase drivers license, $307.50 fine, driving under the influence, $100 fine, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 90 days jail, 88 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, eight hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months probation with six to be supervised, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Isai Aceves, 28, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $500 fine, $300 suspended, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 180 days jail, 176 suspended, two days credited, 10 days discretionary, 180 days restricted drivers license suspension, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Tristen Daniel Pamparau, 22, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $500 fine, $300 suspended, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 180 days jail, balance suspended, 45 days credited, 10 days discretionary, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Felisha Nichol Hoffman, 25, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $500 fine, $400 suspended, $202.50 costs, 90 days jail, 89 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 120 days restricted drivers license, 12 months probation with six months to be supervised. Attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
DIVORCE CIVIL PROCEEDINGS
Athena Havener v. James Havener
Darla Schaeffer-Kraus v. Craig Kraus
Brody Henderson v. Samantha Henderson
Landon Jensen v. Ann Jensen
Deborah Phillips v. Donald Hite
Michelle Keep v. David Keep
Marci Boyle-Beeson v. Shane Morris
Wendy French-Healea v. Ricky Healea
Heidi Bishop v. John Bishop
