TWIN FALLS COUNTY
Thursday arraignments
Sheena Jennetti Ekstrand, 29, Shoshone; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 6.
Sheena Jennetti Ekstrand, 29, Shoshone; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 26.
Samuel Juarez, 36, Burley; aggravated battery, $250,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 16
Aaron Scott Burkhardt, 19, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing officers in an arrest or seizure, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.
Aaron Scott Burkhardt, 19, Twin Falls; fleeing or eluding a police officer, $75,000 bond, pleaded not guilty, preliminary hearing Nov. 16.
Aaron Scott Burkhardt, 19, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.
Cooper Rylee Strolberg, 22, Bellevue; driving under the influence (excessive), bond previously posted, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 26.
