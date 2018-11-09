Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS COUNTY

Thursday arraignments

Sheena Jennetti Ekstrand, 29, Shoshone; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 6.

Sheena Jennetti Ekstrand, 29, Shoshone; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 26.

Samuel Juarez, 36, Burley; aggravated battery, $250,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 16

Aaron Scott Burkhardt, 19, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing officers in an arrest or seizure, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.

Aaron Scott Burkhardt, 19, Twin Falls; fleeing or eluding a police officer, $75,000 bond, pleaded not guilty, preliminary hearing Nov. 16.

Aaron Scott Burkhardt, 19, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.

Cooper Rylee Strolberg, 22, Bellevue; driving under the influence (excessive), bond previously posted, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 26.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments