TWIN FALLS COUNTY
FELONY SENTENCINGS
Teodoro Marcial Garza Jr., 36, Twin Falls; driving under the influence aggravated, $290.50 costs, $100 DNA, $500 public defender, five years penitentiary, one and one-half years determinate, three and one-half years indeterminate, credit for time served, five years driver’s license suspension.
Dylan James Austin-Tucker, 24, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, $285.50 costs, $100 DNA, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, credit for time served, sentence suspended, 100 hours community service, three years supervised probation. Possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, credit for time served, sentence suspended, 100 hours community service, three years supervised probation.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SENTENCINGS
Larry Dee Tate, 60, Twin Falls; driving under the influence second offense, $1,000 fine, $1,000 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 175 suspended, two days credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 365 days restricted driver’s license with one year interlock device, 24 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Brent Levi Vanhoy, 57, driving under the influence second offense, $500 fine, $270 days suspended, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 365 days jail, two credited, 20 days discretionary, 365 days driver’s license suspension with one year interlock device, 24 months supervised probation.
DIVORCE CIVIL PROCEEDINGS
Gary Lewis v. Katherine Thorne-Lewis
Tracy Teske v. Kasey Teske
Krystle Dykshorn v. Phillip Dykshorn
Eriverto Ruelas v. Jessica Ruelas
Zabibu Bwenge v. Mayunga Msoshi
Jennifer Strout v. Lance Strout
