TWIN FALLS COUNTY
FELONY SENTENCINGS
Robin Ray Olszynski, 47, Twin Falls; $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, five years penitentiary, two days determinate, three indeterminate, 43 days credited, one day driver’s license suspension, three years supervised probation.
Richard Lee Roadcap Jr, 57, Twin Falls; $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, 70 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to 2016 case.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SENTENCINGS
Chase Lee Miller, 24, Twin Falls; driving under the influence—excessive, $1,000 fine, $1,000 suspended, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 180 days jail, 175 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld sentence, 10 days discretionary, 365 days restricted drivers license with interlock device, 24 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Kyria Michelle Ross, 25, Twin Falls; driving under the influence—second offense, $1,000 fine, $1,000 suspended, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 180 days jail, 175 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 365 days restricted driver’s license with interlock device, 24 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Charles T Norris, 35, Gooding; driving under the influence—excessive, $500 fine, $300 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 170 suspended, two days credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 365 days restricted driver’s license with interlock device, 24 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Bryce Patrick Trujillo, 23, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $500 fine, $400 suspended, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 90 days jail, 89 suspended, 10 days discretionary, 12 months probation with six months to be supervised, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school. Failure to notify officers of an accident upon striking unattended vehicle, $100 fine, $157.50 costs, 90 days jail, 89 suspended, one day credited.
Fransico Javier Ramirez-Cervantez, 25, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, balance suspended, 92 days credited, 10 days discretionary, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months probation with six months to be supervised, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school. Failure to purchase driver’s license, $307.50 fine for an infraction, 180 days restricted driver’s license, 12 months probation with six months to be supervised, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Scott Anthony Leddy, 30, Caldwell; driving under the influence—second offense, $500 fine, $300 suspended, $100 restitution, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 170 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 365 days driver’s license suspension with interlock device, 24 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Christopher Quiros-Siles, 18, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $202.50 costs, $200 restitution, 180 days jail, 90 suspended, 83 days credited, 10 days discretionary, 180 days driver’s license suspension, 12 months supervised probation.
Catheryn Michelle Brown, 55, Kimberly; driving under the influence, $200 fine, $202.50 costs, 30 days jail, 29 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 10 days discretionary, 90 days restricted driver’s license, 12 months probation with three months to be supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Matthew Riley Stearns, 55, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, $500 fine, $300 suspended, $202.50 costs, $75 public defender, 90 days jail, 89 suspended one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 90 days driver’s license suspension, 12 months probation with six to be supervised, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
DIVORCE CIVIL PROCEEDINGS
Susan Thompson v. Steve Howerton
Eldon Petersen v. Myra Petersen
Macie Hall v. Steven Hall
Lindsay Dyer v. Robert Dyer
Tiana Colesell v. Danny Colesell
Starla Paulsen v. Steven Paulsen
